MORENCI — Morenci has some unfinished business after the varsity boys cross country team fell short of its goal by a few places back in 2018.
This year, the goal is to crack the top five, something that Morenci has yet to accomplish in the school’s history.
Head coach John Lester said, “We had a lot of rough patches last season. We lost our lead runner on four or five occasions.”
All losses were due to injury or an athlete’s moving out of town.
“This year, we have a good pack coming in. All the guys from last year are still here. They’re more experienced and they ran all summer, and we picked up some other runs that have done exceptionally well in a short amount of time, like Matthew Webb. He ran most of the summer, and he’s looking really good. He will factor into the top five,” Lester said.
“We have lots of good-looking runners. I think we’ll definitely crack the top 10, but we’d like to get into the top five because we haven’t done it.”
Jordon Mares, known for wearing shorts that make a statement and for liking pineapples, is looking to get the most out of his senior year. He came close to last year’s goal time and now has an even more ambitious goal for his final run with the Wildcats.
“Last year, I was relatively close to my goal. I ran a 17:10. I wanted a 16:50. This year, I’m hoping for a top 10 finish, if not for a top five. I’ve been running a lot during the summer, like eight miles a day. Got to get that long run on the weekend. I’m not going to do speed until midseason in order to not peak too soon, and to peak at state,” Mares said.
Fellow senior Desiree Babb said, “I’ve come a really long way since freshman year. Every year, I’m getting better.”
She started at around 29 minutes and has dropped to around 23 minutes in three years.
“This year, I’d like to get 22, possibly 21, and to place a lot more in meets. I need to really push myself to run more miles and maybe even on weekends get 10 miles in,” Babb said.
Cross country is a tough grind that can separate the mentally weak from the strong. When asked about what made her stick with it, Babb said, “Probably just the way you feel after a race or a speed workout; you feel really good, and it helps me with the rest of my sports.”