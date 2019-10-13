ORO VALLEY — The Morenci swim team traveled to compete in the 2019 Canyon del Oro Classic at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
A total of 18 high school teams participated, with Morenci swimming nine athletes.
Israel Bernal-Diaz swam the 50-yard freestyle in 27.6 seconds, and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 25.26 seconds.
Rebel Gentry swam the 50-yard freestyle in 27.73 seconds, and the 500-yard freestyle in 6:09.98.
Thaddeus Gray swam the 50-yard freestyle 23.93 seconds, earning a ninth-place finish; and the 100-yard freestyle in 53.15 seconds, finishing in sixth place.
Tyler Lewis swam the 50-yard freestyle in 26.74 seconds; and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.97, finishing in 15th place.
Elijah Leyba swam the 200-yard IM in 2:25.55, finishing in 10th place; and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.26.
David Marquez swam the 50-yard freestyle in 29.02 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.80.
Amariah Murillo swam the 50-yard freestyle in 49.36 seconds.
Quinton Wiltbank swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.57, finishing in sixth place; and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.20, finishing in 10th place.
Nicolas Zegarra swam the 50-yard freestyle in 29.17.
There were seven provisional state times achieved by the Wildcats.
The A team of Gray, Gentry, Lewis and Nicolas Zegarra swam the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:48.09, placing 10th. The B team of Leyba, Marquez, Bernal-Diaz and Wiltbank swam the 200Y freestyle relay in 1:48.55.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the A team of Leyba, Bernal-Diaz, Zegarra and Marquez finished in 4:33.36 to place 11th. The B tem of Gentry, Lewis, Gray and Wiltbank finished in 3:50.15.