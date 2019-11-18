MORENCI — At Padilla’s Pit, the mats have been rolled out and sweat is pouring, as the Morenci Wildcats are preparing for the upcoming wrestling season.
The Wildcats finished third last season and only have one thing on their mind — winning it all again in 2020.
“ I’m just really excited and ready to get going,” said Morenci head coach Casey Woodall. “We’ve got kids working hard and have great attitudes. I love wrestling and want to be around wrestling and excited to see what we can do.
“It’s a blessing and a curse being in Morenci; there are always going to be high expectations and I think that is a good thing for us. We want to hold ourselves to high standards and we are expected to compete for the state title pretty much every year. That’s what we want and that’s what we're going to do.”
After finishing 38-5 last season, the Wildcats want to improve on that stellar record and do more.
“Going into this season as a team, I feel very excited about seeing where we will end and where the team will grow,” said senior Calvin Dunning.
After high school, Dunning will be attending Arizona Christian University on a wrestling scholarship.
“Our team’s expectations for this year are to get a state championship as a team,” said the Wildcats’ Steven Roybal. “I would like for us also to become better people in the community as well, just not on the mat but off the mat as well.”
The Wildcats' first meet of the season is at Benson High School on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m.