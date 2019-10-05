MORENCI — The Morenci Wildcats pulled out a sweep over the Round Valley Elks.
The Wildcats won, 25-22, 27-24, 25-21.
“Toward the end of the game, I feel that we kind of let down on ourselves,” said, Round Valley’s Shiloh McCall. “Moving forward as a team, we need to work on communication.”
The Wildcats served up a total of 19 aces in three games versus the Elks last Saturday afternoon. In the first set, five of those aces came from Angel Ontiveros and four from Jadyn Aguilera.
In a back and forth battle in the second set, there was three ties and four lead changes. Morenci head coach Rhyanna Mennen called a timeout to get her team to regroup and, after a one-minute break, the Lady Wildcats got a second wind.
Thanks to five straight aces from Lanea Leonard, the Wildcats found themselves in a 21-21 tie. After a few Elks mistakes and issues getting the ball back over the net, the Wildcats pulled off another close victory.
In the third and final set, the Elks made the Wildcats work for it. Scoring at will and taking advantage of second and third chances, the Elks found themselves in another 5-point lead over the Wildcats.
Down 17-21, and following another timeout, Leonard came out on fire, whooping up another five straight serves to give her team the lead, set and match win.
“We just play as a team, we never give up, just keep pushing ourselves and don’t let are teammates down,” Leonard said.