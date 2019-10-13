MORENCI — On Oct. 2, Morenci hosted the fourth annual Copper Hills Cross County Invitational, which include schools such as Safford, Thatcher, Morenci and Cobre.
“Today’s race went really well, and I stuck to the game plan and it paid off,” said, Morenci’s Jordan Mares. “The toughest part was defiantly going up the second hill going up those stairs it was a killer.”
Results from the Morenci meet were not made available.
On Oct. 12, Morenci participated in the Rio Rico Rattler, where Mares was the Wildcats’ top finisher in the Varsity Gold division, in fifth overall with a time of 17 minutes, 40.94 seconds.
Cameron Bailey-Garcia finished 21st in 19:01.56, followed by Matthew Webb in 41st in 20:06.55, Conrad Aguallo in 52nd in 20:52.12 and Dante Deanda in 56th in 21:09.29.
The boys finished seventh overall, with 170 points.
On the girls’ side, Kayla O’Connell finished fourth overall in Varsity Gold in 20:52.64.
There were enough female runners to qualify for team scoring.
Morenci returns to action Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Willcox Invitational.