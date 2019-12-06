BENSON — Morenci took a trip to Benson on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and dominated the competition taking down four different schools.
The Wildcats defeated Tombstone, 77-6; shutout St. David, 78-0; blanked Bisbee, 82-0; and took down host Benson, 55-23.
“I felt our attitudes and effort was outstanding. I thought we pushed the pace and wrestled hard. We have a lot to clean up technically, but that is to be expected at this point of season. I liked the way our guys were supporting each other,” said Morenci head coach Casey Woodall. “I was particularly impressed with Marcos Morales, Conrad Aguallo, Martin Smith and Carlos Bray.”
The Morenci Wildcats go on the road for the Nate Johnson Duals at Red Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 7 a.m.