DUNCAN — Being consistent and getting back to the state tournament are the main goals for the Duncan boys basketball program.
The Wildkats ended last season in seventh place in the 1A East Region, but still managed to make the playoffs. The Wildkats were one of the six East Region teams that made it to the postseason, losing in a play-in game.
“I feel good about going into this year’s season. We have four seniors and four juniors, we are pretty big — we have good size — we struggle a little bit with our ball handling and guards, but we’re good and we’re ready to go,” said Duncan head coach Eldon Merrell.
“We have a few team goals this season and, yes, we would definitely like to make it to state. Our section is very brutal . . . so, this year, we would like to make that tournament and finish in the top four of our section.”
Duncan enters the season with emerging big players, but guards still in development.
“Our team strengths, we have a lot of guys that are good shooters and other guys that can attack the basket and we have a lot of tall guys that can play underneath the hoop and take advantage of our opponent,” said Duncan forward Lucas Basteen.
The Wildkats finished last season ranked No. 12 with an 11-8 record.
“I feel good about going into the season with this good group of guys. We just need to rely on our senior leadership and be there for the younger guys,” said Duncan guard Chris Smith.
The Wildkats will tip off the season on the road when they travel to Amphitheater High School for the two-day Boyd Baker Tournament Dec. 26-26. The ‘Kats first game of the regular season is Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at the Academy of Tucson.