DUNCAN — Duncan ended the season in the first round of state in 2018, a good note to end on, according to head coach Eric Bejarano. It lost to Arete Prep, 46-42, after making a comeback after being down, 28-8, at halftime.
Bejarano said, “We came back and made it a game, and they never quit. We were short on numbers. That’s what hurt us. They got tired, but they worked hard. It was a good game. I enjoyed it, they enjoyed it, and this year we come off of that game and hope to keep it going.”
Duncan graduated two seniors, and five more have risen to lead the pack.
“We were basically a run team last year, averaging maybe 10 passes a game. Hopefully, this year can throw a little more and open it up a little bit. That’ll give us some relief off the run game. We have a lot of receivers. I’m hoping for the best,” Bejarano said.
The Wildkats have seven freshmen who get to enjoy learning via trial by fire.
“They’ve got to grow up right away. They’ll definitely be getting some playing time,” Bejarano said.
With a number of young players on the field, it’s up to the seniors to elevate the underclassmen to competitive level.
“I hope the seniors stay positive and have a lot of patience with our underclassmen, and teach them things on and off the field they need to know. We want them to be leaders. It carries on through life. We teach life things every day. We are a family. Our goal is to get back to state again. We can make something happen,” Bejarano said.
Senior Lucas Basteen said, “These last three years have had a lot of ups, a lot of downs but, in total, a lot of good memories, a lot of hard work. Sometimes the hard work pays off. Other times, you’ve got to work harder. That’s how it works. The best thing I can do is, if I work hard in practice and on games, then it gives them the drive to want to do that, too. So pretty much lead by example and listen when coaches talk and all that good stuff. We’ve had a goal for a long time to win a playoff game. That’d be great. I’d love that. That’d make my senior year.”
Fellow senior Cesar Contreras is a young man of just enough words.
“We came in and worked out over the summer. Everyone’s committed. Last year has made us work harder this year to get to our goal to make it into a playoff game. I want to help my team however I can,” Contreras said.