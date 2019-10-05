DUNCAN — After dropping a hard-fought first set, the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches rallied back to beat the Duncan Wildkats on the road.
The Apaches beat the ‘Kats in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23, last Thursday night.
“At first in the beginning, we were a little timid and we weren’t awake yet. After the first loss in the first game, we picked up the intensity and worked better as a team,” said Fort Thomas’ Vivianna Talgo.
Going into the first set, the Lady ‘Kats had plenty of momentum. Senior Kaitlyn Lunt got the’ Kats off to a nice lead with four straight aces and two blocks.
The second set was all Fort Thomas thanks to Kaylie Mitchell serving up 16 straight points to give Fort Thomas a 16-0 lead.
After Duncan head coach Sandy French called a time out to get her team to regroup, Duncan got on the scoreboard thanks to Melissa Claridge returning a serve.
With Duncan’s Lunt getting three aces and two kills, she helped bring her team back within 6 points. But Fort Thomas just kept on grinding and put Duncan away, scoring 7 straight points to close out the win.
The Lady Apaches team chemistry was on point through the final two sets, with Hailey Hinton and Kyia Haws protecting the net and scoring when needed.
Forth Thomas’ Nicole Black was another key factor for her team, scoring 7 points late in the final set.
“We lacked communication skills and, once we get down, we struggle to get back ahead of ourselves. We get in our own head’s and I think that is what killed us,” said Duncan’s Kaitlyn Lunt.
The No. 4-ranked Fort Thomas Apaches (9-2) will look to keep their win streak going when they go on the road to play the Superior Panthers (1-9) on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
The Duncan Wildkats (6-11) will go on the road to face the NFL Yet Academy Eagles (2-11) on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.