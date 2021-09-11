The Duncan High School Wildkats fell at the hands of the St. David Tigers 60-6 in an 8-man showdown between 1A South divisional foes Friday. The Wildkats fall to to 2-2 and the Tigers improve to 3-0. St. David closing the gap on the all-time series, now down 7-8.
The Wildkats (#10 in Arizona Republic’s preseason 1A rankings) were unable to bounce back from their 8-38 loss a week prior to the San Manuel Miners, while the Tigers (#4) continued their dominance over the competition after scoring more than 60 points and allowing no more than six in both of their first two games as well. The Tigers, fresh off a state playoff appearance a year ago, now have a point differential of 191-12 on the season.
Duncan set the tone early, scoring first because of a strong kick return, and a big run from utility junior Benjamin Harris. St. David seemed poised to respond, but penalties and a turnover stalled their drive deep into Wildkats' territory. The Tigers defense got a quick stop, and the Tigers got on the board with a breakaway touchdown by junior Talon Haynie, who would make his mark all over this game throughout.
Duncan head coach Robert Bejarano said, “We ran a power and it worked. We scored right away on them.”
He credited St. David for adjusting well.
“They stacked the side... when they stack the team like that, it’s kind of hard to get by them.”
The score at the end of the first quarter indicated a game on our hands at 8-6 Tigers, but that wouldn’t last. St. David scored early in the second, forced a three-and-out, scored in just four plays, forced a fumble, and before anyone could blink, the Tigers took a commanding 32-6 lead in the second quarter. Haynie would dominate the second quarter, helping St. David to a 46-6 lead at the break.
There was a kickoff during the second quarter that saw a player from each side injured in scary collisions. Duncan junior Gary Najar came off the field wobbling and struggled to find his balance on the sideline in the short term, but would see the field again in the first half. He did not have pads on when coming out for the second half. St. David freshman Jadon Gill got rocked on the Tigers’ side of that kickoff, and he stayed down for a few minutes before coming off the field unassisted. He would continue to see the field the rest of the game and was still effective running as a power back.
In the second half especially, Duncan struggled to give sophomore quarterback Diego Montoya much time to work with, and he faced a beating because of it. It began to feel like every Duncan drive ended with a sack or interception, and every St. David drive ended with a score.
Bejarano found the silver linings in the night’s outcome, despite the 60-6 loss: “We’re a young team, right? The intensity was there, and that’s a hell of a team over there… we’re lacking depth, but we’ll be alright.”
Next week, Duncan has a bye week before a home game against the Baboquivari Warriors (1-0) on Aug. 24. St. David will travel to Heber on Aug. 17 for an away game against the Mogollon Mustangs (4-0), who are coming off a 60-0 thrashing of Mayer High.