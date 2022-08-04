State Parks seeking public comment on recreation plan draft

Arizona State Parks and Trails is seeking public input and feedback that will guide how federal and state outdoor recreation funds will be distributed for the next five years.
The agency announced in a release Thursday that it has completed its draft of the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
This plan, created in partnership with Arizona State University and Partners in Brainstorms Inc., sets priorities for outdoor recreation across the state and determines how grant funding is allocated to local, regional, state, federal and tribal agencies, land managers, nonprofits and other community groups, the release said.
State Parks, along with Partners in Brainstorms and ASU, reached out to residents through surveys and focused discussions over the course of seven months to learn more about what they like to do outdoors, what barriers keep them from doing these things, and what their priorities and concerns are related to outdoor recreation.This information was used to create the 2023 SCORP, which will guide recreation providers in decision making about high-priority issues.
In addition to guiding Arizona State Parks and its grant funds distribution, the plan provides useful insight to stakeholders in all areas of outdoor recreation, the release said. Members of the public, policy makers, recreation providers, the media and others can see what is important to residents when it comes to outdoor recreation. The release said this information can help guide new projects, start new or strengthen existing partnerships and collaborations, and spur action to address pressing issues facing Arizonans.
Arizonans showed that they highly value outdoor recreation during the pandemic, and the number of visitors to parks and other outdoor spaces continues to rise, the release said. It explained that SCORP can create a collective space that will advance other planning efforts and further the growth of the state’s outdoor recreation offerings.
Members of the public may review the draft plan and provide their input at azstateparks.com/scorp. Comments are due by Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Feedback from the tribes and the public will be reviewed and will inform the final document.
The final document will be reviewed and approved by:
The Arizona Outdoor Recreation Coordinating Commission
The Arizona State Parks Board
The Governor’s Office (which will certify that there has been adequate opportunities for public involvement across all Arizonans);
The National Park Service
After the SCORP has received approval from all of these groups, it will become the document that guides the distribution of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Arizona State Parks and Trails Heritage Fund and the State Lake Improvement Fund in Arizona.
State Parks said the next big challenge will be implementing the SCORP priorities, goals, objectives and strategies. In winter and spring of 2023, the agency will be seeking partners to collaborate and address the issues, challenges and opportunities identified in the 2023 SCORP.
Agencies or organizations that want to work with Arizona State Parks and Trails and other partners across the state to work to improve outdoor recreation sites and opportunities in Arizona, email scorp@azstateparks.gov.