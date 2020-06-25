The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,056 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide totals to 63,030 cases and 1,490 dead.
As of Tuesday morning, the overall totals for local counties: Graham, 70; Greenlee, 17 and Cochise, 468.
Thirty-three of Graham County's patients have recovered. According to Greenlee County, seven of their patients have recovered. In Cochise County, 197 of their patients have recovered.
Nearly 620,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 8.9 percent have tested positive.
On Wednesday, 2,453 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 611 of them were in ICU and 415 of them were on ventilators. Twelve percent of ICU beds were available for use Tuesday and 54 percent of ventilators were available.
Just over 200 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 34,313 new cases nationwide and 784 new deaths. The total number of cases is now over 2.3 million and the number of deaths is 121,117.