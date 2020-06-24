The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide totals to 59,974 cases and 1,463 dead.
As of Tuesday morning, the overall totals for local counties: Graham, 71; Greenlee, 16 and Cochise, 441.
Thirty-three of Graham County's patients have recovered. According to Greenlee County, seven of their patients have recovered. In Cochise County, 172 of their patients have recovered.
Nearly 600,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 8.7 percent have tested positive.
On Tuesday, 2,270 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 581 of them were in ICU and 407 of them were on ventilators. Twelve percent of ICU beds were available for use Tuesday and 56 percent of ventilators were available.
One hundred ninety COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 26,643 new cases nationwide and 410 new deaths. The total number of cases is now over 2.3 million and the number of deaths is 120,333.