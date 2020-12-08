The Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition may not have a director yet, but that isn’t stopping the re-established group from moving forward with its mission.
Five years ago, a lack of funding forced the coalition to disband, but thanks to new funding it’s back in action.
Kathy Grimes, director of the Graham County version of the coalition, said more than a dozen community members have met three times so far. They’re in the middle of designing an ad campaign for the holiday season, she said.
“We’re focusing on designated drivers,” Grimes said.
If people are going to drink, they need to get a designated driver, she said.
They also want to remind people to talk to their teens about underage drinking; they need to ask questions about they’ll be and if there will be alcohol served.
The coalition has been speaking with local teachers because the coalition hopes to create a youth group of 12 to 17-year-olds, Grimes said.
“We want to empower them and give them the information and the resources they need,” she said.
The coalition, which meets the fourth Thursday of the month, has already had teachers volunteer to host the teenagers’ meetings in their classroom at lunchtime, Grimes said.
They are still working to recruit a director and they’ve applied for a grant through the State of Arizona for a second paid staff member, she said.