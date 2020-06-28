They may be getting a later start than they intended, but starting next month The Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station Council for the Arts will be exposing young minds to the wonders of art.
The non-profit organization formed with one mission, to foster and promote the arts in Greenlee County.
Thanks to a $2,000 grant from OneAZ Credit Union and $8,548 from the United Way, the council will be presenting six-week summer classes for a limited number children starting in August.
"I believe that art helps us express our feelings in a meaningful way, and through the process of creating art, we can dissect those feelings and fully understand ourselves, said Erin Spears.
Spears, a flutist and member of the Eastern Arizona College Symphony Orchestra, will be teaching music appreciation, drama and choral classes.
"I look forward to helping young people in our community find their voices through performance arts," said Spears.
Pamela Harrington, a Duncan artist, will also be sharing her expertise.
"I believe that the need to create is an essential element that all of us possess," said Harrington. "Unfortunately, in the craziness of life, it often goes neglected. To express ourselves by making something, whether art, writing, music or whatever outlet that suits the individual, serves as a way not only to fulfill that need but also to expand who we are as individuals."
Barbara Ahmann is offering a ceramic painting class.
"The arts provide a positive outlet to express emotions, help us to reunite, and give us a feeling of well being and accomplishment," she said. "Art has always been a source of self-expression. It is more important than ever that people be allowed to express themselves. Art Depot’s intentions are to engage people of all ages by inspiring them to be creative."
The council also hopes to stimulate the local economy through art competitions and craft shows. It hopes to sponsor the Sugar Skull Masquerade Ball, at the American Legion Post 28 in Clifton, in the fall.