Although a mere 32 votes separated Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner from his former undersheriff Eric Ellison Wednesday morning, Sumner pulled out the win Thursday afternoon.
According to the Greenlee County Elections Department, Sumner ended up with 1,333 votes or 36.30 percent of the votes compared to Ellison's 1,203 votes.
In end, Ellison garnered 32.76 percent of all of the votes, Larry Avila 22.52 percent and Jaime Augilar 8.42 percent.
According to the website, Ellison beat out Sumner in York/Sheldon and in portions of Clifton, but Sumner was the top vote-getter in Eagle, Blue, Morenci, Duncan and East Plantsite.
Avila beat out both Sumner and Ellison in both areas of Clifton.
Neither Sumner nor Ellison could be reached immediately Thursday afternoon.
"I knew it would be close, but I didn't know it would be this close," Ellison said Wednesday morning.
Sumner said Wednesday he wasn't too surprised by the close race, saying he brought Ellison on in the first place because they shared similar views. However, he said he was surprised by the fact it's taking the elections department so long to count the ballots considering the number of registered voters.