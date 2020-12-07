Every day the inside of Morenci Unified schools look a little different thanks to the pandemic, but teachers and administrators are dealing with it exceptionally well, Superintendent David Woodall said.
“It’s a little crazy right now,” Woodall said late last week.
The biggest challenge right now is figuring out how to handle the high number of teachers in quarantine, Woodall said.
In the lower grades, children are having to remain in their traditional classrooms and do without their “special” classes like physical education and music, he said.
At the middle and high schools, teachers are giving up their prep hours to cover for their absent colleagues, he said.
“Our staff gets an A+,” Woodall said. “They’ve been great. Everyone has really stepped up.”
Sadly, the students are having to learn to do without fun things like assemblies, concerts, plays and athletics, Woodall said.
Hopefully, the district will be able to make it through to the holiday break without having to resort to virtual or hybrid learning again, he said.
The big question after the holiday break will be where the county is when it comes to COVID-19 numbers, Woodall said. Will the county have peaked by then?
“I’ve quit guessing. Everytime I thought something I was wrong,” Woodall said. “We’re just dealing with the information we have today.”