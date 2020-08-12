Greenlee County Board of Supervisor David Gomez beat challenger Nick Castaneda in last week’s primary election and will advance to the general election in November.
The District 1 Democrat earned 213 or 52.7 percent of the votes compared to Castaneda’s 152 or 37.6 percent of the votes.
The Board of Supervisors race was the only contested race last week.
Just under 30 percent of Greenlee County’s 4,583 registered voters showed up at the polls. Just under 45 percent of registered Democrats cast ballots and just over 38 percent of registered Republicans voted.
Gomez, a Morenci native, said last month that when he decided to run for the board back in 2008, he was determined to focus on economic development and housing. He’s asking voters to give him a chance to finish up.
“It’s in my blood. I don’t feel that I’m done yet with what I’ve started,” Gomez said.
Gomez, 68, is a Morenci High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. After his years in the service, he didn’t plan on settling in Greenlee County, but he met and married his wife, who is from Clifton, and they started their family. He went to work for Southwest Gas Corporation and stayed there for 33 years — 24 years as district manager — before retiring in 2008 at the age of 55.
While working at Southwest Gas, Gomez always asked customers who were leaving the county why they were leaving. The answer was always the same — they couldn’t find a home to purchase, he said.
There are definite challenges to bringing investors and developers to Greenlee County, but since he doesn’t have another job, he’s able to work at it full-time, Gomez said.
Sheriff Tim Sumner did not face an opponent in the Republican primary, nor did his opponent, Larry Avila, in the Democratic primary.
Sumner earned 402 out of 485 votes cast — the rest voted for write-in candidates.
Avila captured 545 out of 618 votes; again the rest voted for write-in candidates.
Republican Suzanne Menges did not face an opponent in the District 3 Board of Supervisors race, nor did Democrat Bryan Boling in the race for Greenlee County School Superintendent. She earned 93 percent of the votes cast; he earned more than 96 percent of the votes.
Greenlee County Elections Director Bianca Figueroa said a complete list of candidates for November’s general election will be completed the week of Aug. 17.