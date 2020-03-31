A shoplifting suspect was arrested last week, three days after police say he damaged a cabinet at Walmart and stole nearly $600 of electronics.
According to a Safford police report, on March 27 security personnel from the store showed an officer surveillance photos of a man manipulating a locked cabinet on March 24 and concealing two Nintendo switches, a Nintendo video game, an Xbox video game, a video controller and some batteries on his person.
The officer recognized the suspect, Michael Guerra, and spotted him later the same day in the 900 block of Main Street.
The officer showed Guerra the photos and Guerra said he'd been putting his phone away, the report stated.
According to the report, the officer told Guerra he "didn't take him as the type to be a thief" and Michael said 'shoplifting doesn't make me a thief."
Guerra was cited and released on suspicion of shoplifting and criminal damage.
Walmart said Guerra caused nearly $500 in damage to the cabinet.