The 4th Annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk was held Saturday in Morenci. The walk honors 17-year-old Coty Denogean, who took his own life, but it also reminds everyone to be kind to those around us for we never know what is going on inside their hearts and minds. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255 and the Crisis Textline is 741741.
