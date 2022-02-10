A hiker from Tennessee was found dead in the Grant Creek area of Mt. Graham on Feb. 3, two days after his wife reported him missing.
Pierre Romelus, 50, was reported missing about 7:40 p.m. Feb. 1 by his wife, Erla, who called Graham County Communications from her home in La Vergne, Tennessee, near Nashville. She said she had not heard from her husband since Jan. 31, when he told her he planned to hike to the telescope on Mt. Graham.
A Facebook post made about noon Feb. 1 included a photo of Romelus on the mountain with the scope in the background, according to the Graham County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies found his truck Feb. 1 in the Shannon area, and a search was launched about 11 p.m.
On Feb. 2, a Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to assist in the search, but poor weather limited flying time. Weather also stalled the ground search, and the search was eventually suspended due to darkness and weather.
Greenlee County Search and Rescue, University of Arizona police at the scope site and the U.S. Forest
Service were also contacted to assist with the search.
On Feb. 3, a DPS helicopter returned to assist from the air and discovered a track. Members were dropped in by the helicopter to follow the track and found clothing that led to Romelus’ body about 4:40 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted in Pima County.