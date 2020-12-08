A Memphis, Tennessee man accused of trying to lure a 16-year-old Greenlee County girl into a life of prostitution is facing up to 15 years in prison after entering a plea agreement.
Iran Dewayne Munn pleaded guilty to attempted child sex trafficking and luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, said Jeremy Ford, Greenlee County attorney.
He could be placed on probation or receive up to 15 years on the trafficking charge when he is sentenced Jan. 5, Ford said. He agreed to lifetime probation as a sex offender on the exploitation charge.
Iran came to Morenci in a semi-truck and trailer in April to see the victim, but was arrested by Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office deputies instead.