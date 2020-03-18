Cassidy Wakefield

Thatcher High School basketball players Cassidy Wakefield (pictured) and Taya Baldwin have received All-Conference recognition. Wakefield was named to the 2A All-Conference first, the forward/center finished the season with 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10 double-doubles. Senior point guard Taya Baldwin earned 2A All-Conference second team and finished the season with 8.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

 Ricky Crisp Eastern Arizona Courier
