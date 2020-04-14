Former Thatcher resident Ryan Innes may not have gone as far as he'd hoped on NBC's Songland Monday night, but he's still a happy man.
"With songs, I learned to listen to and trust my gut more when I feel something's good," Innes said Tuesday afternoon.
Songland, now in its second season, gives songwriters a chance to pitch an original song to top producers and recording artists in the music business. Every participant is paired with a recording artist and they work together on the song. Last season, Songland produced multiple chart-topping hits including seven songs that achieved a No. 1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.
Monday night's episode was shot last year at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Innes, 39, pitched his song "Long Way Home" to five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio Lady Antebellum and he was one of three songwriters chosen by the group to move to the studio to work with Ester Dean to perfect the song.
In the end, Lady Antebellum chose to move forward with “Champagne Night” from Madeline Merlo. On Tuesday, “Champagne Night” is ranked #1 on the iTunes Country Chart and #1 on the iTunes Overall Chart.
During an interview last week, Innes, who now lives in Utah, said he enjoyed working with Lady Antebellum
“Even though their main genre is country, they have a lot of soul involved in their country and the particular song that I pitched was kind of a good mix of those two,” Innes said.
Innes, who still has aunts, uncles and cousins in Thatcher, said being on Songland could be the start of something big for him.
“I think what Songland will really help me do is have a platform to start pitching other songs that I may not be releasing, that I can’t release or I don’t want to release,” Innes said. “Just being able to write specifically for other artists and helping them...It’d be really cool to have the connects from Songland turn into writing with other people a lot more.”