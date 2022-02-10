Purchase Access

The Thatcher High School boys soccer team won its playoff game Feb. 8, against Pusch Ridge, 4-1, at Eastern Arizona College.

The team faces Arizona College Prep on Saturday at Thatcher High School; kickoff is at noon.

Basketball

On the hardwood, the girls basketball team defeated Globe, 71-19, on Tuesday to go 19-5 on the season, first in the 3A state rankings.

They were scheduled to play Florence on Friday, after press time.

Senior Olivia Lunt led all scorers with 28 points and Ashlyn Thompson added 14 points.

The Eagles boys defeated Globe, 91-50, on Feb. 8.

Thatcher improved to 12-5 and were ranked 10th in the 3A conference before Friday’s game against Florence, played after press time.

“It would be disappointing to lose before making a run at state but this season has been a success,” Coach Dennis Griffin said.

The pairings for the basketball playoffs will be announced Feb. 12.

