The City of Safford posted the following information on its website Monday evening:
All City of Safford offices will be closed to in-person services until further notice.
•For Utility Payments customers are encouraged to use one of the following:
Xpress Bill Pay(Download App or cityofsafford.us) – online banking services.
The City of Safford will be offering a one-time $10 credit to all customers who enroll in Xpress Bill pay via the app or website referenced above and choose the option to enroll in auto pay, which allows for automatic bill payment on the 15th of every month.
Call 1-877-420-5861
Drop boxes located at City Hall (envelopes will be provided and please include name, service address or account number and contact phone number)
Payment by Mail (please include name, service address or account number and contact phone number with payment)
• All other inquiries related to utility services including connections and disconnections, please contact customer service at 928-432-4060 or at citizenserviceshelpdesk@saffordaz.gov
•Landfill will remain open during their regular hours of operation:
M – F 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
Sat – 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
•All City Library Activities will be canceled until further notice
• All facility rentals will be suspended until further notice
• All staff is encouraged to practice social distancing (6 ft) with public and other staff members
• If you need assistance regarding cemetery plots, please call 928-432-4172 to make an appointment
• For all other inquiries regarding City of Safford services please contact the appropriate department directly by phone (Department Directory below)
• For up to date information on our closures and services please visit www.cityofsafford.us
• City Council in-person meetings will be suspended, and all necessary meetings will be broadcast live via internet and/or telephone
For general inquiries please call 928-432-4106.