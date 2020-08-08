Delegates were dutifully assembled in Convention Hall that night,
Frantically waving their banners and shouting the moment was right.
It’d been a tough struggle from Des Moines to the City by the Bay,
Raucous primaries were history — ‘twas time for the real foray.
“Joey! Joey!” a cheering throng roared, “We’re depending on you,
Step to the podium and remind of us of what you promised to do.
We’ve backed you from the beginning, debates and other nonsense,
Today, we’re calling in the markers; you owe us Mr. Joseph T. Pyus.”
Crowds reluctantly quieted in anticipation of seeing the candidate
Who had won the hearts of millions and spent many millions doing it.
House lights slowly dimmed as Joey approached the stand,
This was the hour awaited, the next president was finally at hand.
With arms raised high waving the familiar victory sign,
Sparkling bicuspids reflecting everything was going just fine.
American people were conditioned to hear his words of wisdom,
Democrat, Republican, Independent — all faceless voters to him.
“My friends and fellow countrymen” Joey offered the usual fare,
“Time to get down to business, so let us begin right here.
I’ve heard your pleas for help and realize it hasn’t been fun,
Sadly, other priorities come first because that’s the way it’s done.”
“It’s no accident I’ve been selected to carry the party flag,
And paid dearly to win an election not yet in the bag.
‘All things to all people’ has been my campaign pledge,
Especially special interests lubricating this partisan dredge?”
“My presence is only a token of the powers behind the scenes,
People who need things done by making use of political machines.
Necessity has forced concessions to get me where I am today;
Deals struck, promises made, palms greased along the way.”
“I gloat of being my own man and proselytize in tones so clear,
Truth and eloquence aren’t what counts nor words which sound sincere.
Mimicking speeches by unknown authors enhances imaginations,
Policies crafted in boardrooms further underscores the illusions.”
“This job, like others, is bought and sold for profits,
Doesn’t matter who wins or loses to those sponsoring both candidates.
Politics is business/business politics; they play each against the middle,
Whomever sits in the Oval Office is a stooge for the lobbyist’s devil.”
“In conclusion, a vote for me is a vote to keep the ball rolling,
The other guy says the same thing but we all know he’s lying.
I pledge to never let you down, regardless of conflicting reports,
Ignore media’s talking heads, they’re just a bunch of idiots.”
“This is the price which must be paid to be a team player;
Integrity compromised; honesty jeopardized by the unseen puppeteer.
As your candidate I’m only a marionette but leave this sobering thought,
Don’t place confidence in government or the scoundrels who run it.”
Wait! Who’s this stylishly coiffured billionaire from the Empire State,
Boasting he’ll drain Washington’s swamp and make America great?
He’s flattened dozens of contenders en route to Hillary’s White House,
Get ready to step into the ring — It’s your turn Mr. Joseph T. Pyus.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.