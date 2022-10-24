Things to consider when planning an orchard

Growing your own fruit can be a very rewarding experience. With a little planning you can have an abundant supply of quality fruit to provide for your family and share with neighbors. The entrepreneurial type might even produce some additional income.
When planning an orchard, the first step is assessment of wants and needs.
How much time do I want to spend cultivating fruit? If you have time and enjoy doing things like pruning trees and thinning fruit, apples, pears and peaches will suit you just fine. If you prefer low time input, consider things like bush cherries, pomegranate or jujubes. Matching your fruit selections to your input levels can be the difference between high levels of satisfaction or sad disappointment.
Do I want to eat fresh fruit, or will I be canning? With a little research you can select varieties such as Autumn Royal apricot, which ripens a few here, a few there, over about a three-week period to extend the fresh eating. The Git-Er-Done varieties, such as Blenheim apricot, which come ripe all at once are best for canning.
Another way to extend the harvest season is to plant early, mid-season or late varieties together. In my own yard, fresh apples begin late August with Gala followed by Red Delicious then Golden Delicious then Fuji and finally ending mid to late October with Winesap. If space is an issue, one tree with multiple varieties will serve the same purpose.
The next part of planning is to assess the situation at hand and the options for management. Living in our area, late frosts are threat number one to fruit production. Later blooming varieties are always a good choice. Many garden centers will emphasize “low chill” varieties. Be advised, those generally bloom early and increase the odds of frost damage. Though some of the higher chill varieties will suffer some reduction in bloom if they don’t get the listed chill hours, they will bloom later and are less likely to freeze out. It may be that a light crop is better than no crop.
You will also want to choose varieties that have overlapping bloom periods for the sake of pollination. Many fruits are listed as “self-pollinating”. They will bear fruit alone but will produce a heavier crop when another tree provides pollen, even if it is another of the same self-pollinating variety.
Along with available space one needs to take soil pH, depth, and drainage into account. This will determine the root stock selection. Root stocks have been developed to accommodate many soil types, including our dryer and more alkaline soils. This is the most commonly overlooked part of a fruit tree, and an inappropriate root stock will fail to perform well, if at all. Beside conquering our soil challenges, well chosen root stock can help trees bear fruit younger and grow to a more manageable size. Finding the variety, you want on the root stock you need can sometimes require a bit more shopping, but it is the key to long term success.