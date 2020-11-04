A mere 32 votes separate Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner from his former undersheriff Eric Ellison this morning with 500-600 votes left to count.
Both men said they've been told they may not know the final results of the sheriff's office race until Thursday or Friday.
"I knew it would be close, but I didn't know it would be this close," Ellison said this morning.
Sumner said he wasn't too surprised by the close race, saying he brought Ellison on in the first place because they shared similar views. However, he said he was surprised by the fact it's taking the elections department so long to count the ballots considering the number of registered voters.
According to the Greenlee County elections department website, voters in Eagle, Blue, Morenci and East Plantsite favor Sumner. The race is close in Duncan and York.
Avila carried most of the votes in Clifton.