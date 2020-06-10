The Bringham fire, located 20 miles north of Morenci, remains at zero containment and has grown to 2,700 acres.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, although the fire was "very active" Wednesday, fire crews were able to protect the Rose Peak lookout tower facility and continue to protect various cabins, some of which are classified as cultural resources.
Highway 191, which remains closed north of Morenci, is a man-made barrier for the fire and fire crews are preparing for a burnout operation along the highway at strategic points, according to the news release. For example, crews are setting up portable water sources along the highway so helicopters and crews can have easy access to it.
Authorities have closed trails, forest roads, and day-use facilities as well as the Strayhorse Campground east side.
There are other fires in the area as well. The Dry Lake Fire continues to burn and is at 3,900 acres. According to Inciweb, the Dry Lake Fire started on June 6 by lightning strike. It's 22 miles northeast of Bylas and it's at zero percent containment. The Blue River Fire, eight miles northeast of San Carlos, is over 30,000 acres. It, too, was caused by lightning. It began on June 5 and it is also at zero percent contained.