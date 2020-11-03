With Greenlee County's early ballots counted, it's looking to be a tight race between incumbent Sheriff Tim Sumner and his former undersheriff Eric Ellison.
According to the county's election website, 648 or 32 percent of the voters cast their vote to Ellison and 619 or just under 31 percent voted for Sumner.
Democratic challenger Larry Avila has picked up 555 votes or just under 28 percent of the early ballots cast. Former sheriff Jaime Aguilar picked up 9 percent of the votes.
Ellison has more than 24 years of law enforcement including 18 years with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and two years as Sumner's undersheriff. Prior to the election, he said he wanted to take two deputies off the street and assign them to investigations. He also said he wanted to assign a deputy to the schools as a resource officer, focus more on community policing and work more closely with other law enforcement agencies.
Prior to the election Sumner said his priorities for his second term would remain the same — schools and drugs.
For the past two years, his deputies have been required to spend at least two hours a week with children whether it’s unplanned, unstructured time playing basketball or hanging out or pre-planned educational programs.
As a former school resource officer, Sumner said he realized there was no way for one officer to spend meaningful time at all of Greenlee County’s schools. Moreover, he wants kids to develop a trusting relationship with all law enforcement officers, not just one specific officer.
Sumner also said he believes strides have been made in combating drugs in the county. His deputies have received more training in recognizing the signs and symptoms of drug impairment, building cases and getting search warrants. They’re downloading information from cell phones, gathering intelligence from jail calls, etc., he said.
Over the last few years, Sumner said Greenlee County has even played host to training sessions for other area agencies.
They’re not just focusing on local drug dealers, but also on those who bring large shipments through the county, he said.
Jaimie Aguilar said he believes the office needed someone with experience in all realms of law enforcement and the department was lacking direction. He spent 24 years with the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office prior to retiring. He's spent the last five years as a diversion office at the Graham County Attorney's Office.
Over the years, Aguilar spent 10 years in patrol, was a field training officer and he was both an investigator and lieutenant in the unit responsible for investigating such things as homicides, sex crimes, fraud and narcotics.
Avila worked his way up the ladder at the Sheriff’s Office before ultimately winning the top job. He lost to Sumner in 2016. Prior to the election, Avila said he’d hold regular town hall meetings so he and his deputies could hear and discuss citizens’ concerns. He also said he'd like to re-institute several programs, including Community Block Watch and the Police Athletic League. He said he'd go back to having a school resource officer and inmate work detail, too.