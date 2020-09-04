Greenlee County officials are doubling down in their efforts to drive up the number of people who have filled out the Census.
Roughly 62 percent of Arizonans have filled out the Census; only four states have lower tallies.
Greenlee County’s response is less than 40 percent and the deadline to participate is Sept. 30.
The Greenlee County Complete County Committee held an emergency virtual meeting on Aug. 28 to discuss what people could do to improve the county’s numbers. They created a friendly challenge between Clifton, Duncan and Morenci and are spreading the word constantly through social media.
In addition, the Greenlee County/University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is loaning the Town of Clifton computers so people can come in to Town Hall to fill out the Census or get help from town employees to do so.
Although Town Hall has been shut down due to COVID-19, Town Clerk Espie Castaneda said it’s opening back up Sept. 8. Balloons and banners will be set up outside to entice folks inside to participate in the Census.
Town Hall is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
As of Sept. 1, Clifton’s response rate was 40.3 percent, Duncan was at 39.6 percent and Morenci was at 37.6 percent.
The U.S. Census determines how the government spends billions of dollars every year on hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020