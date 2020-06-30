Emilia (Millie) Sierra Lopez 8/8/1936 – 6/20/2020
Tony S. Lopez 5/21/1929 – 6/21/2020
A beautiful love story that death could not part. Heaven gained two wonderful angels. Millie went home with the Lord first and within 17 hours of losing his beloved wife of 64 years, Tony joined her in Heaven. Both passed at home in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by family. They both lived in Morenci, Arizona where they met and married on August 25, 1956.
Tony was born in Morenci to Melquiadez (Granny) Lopez Serna and Roque Peru on May 21, 1929. He graduated from Morenci High School and then later joined the Army. He was a Korean War veteran and after the war he returned home to work in the mine for 34 years. Retirement was difficult for him, so he worked 10 more years with Sunnyside School District. He loved to dance as he was named “the Mambo King” and loved to joke with others keeping the room laughing and keeping us on our toes.
Emilia (Millie) Sierra Lopez was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Leocadia and Lorenzo Sierra on August 8, 1936. She graduated from Morenci High School and worked in the Morenci Hospital. Millie was a hard-working woman who believed in everyone she met. She graced people with her beautiful smile. She loved talking to strangers as if they were her best friend. She would reach out to those in need ready to help them in any way she could. Millie was a wonderful devoted mother. She cherished her family and loved dancing at the many family celebrations held. She was loved by many because she was caring, loving and kind.
Together Forever in Heaven they will be.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, father and 17 siblings. Millie was preceded in death by her mother, father and six siblings. Both were preceded in death by their grandsons, John Anthony II and Louis Ray II. They are survived by their children John (Melissa) Lopez, Edmund (Josi) Lopez, Ester (Rick) Guillen and Louis (Traci) Lopez. They had 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; Millie is survived by her three brothers and one sister - Paul Sierra, Ramon Sierra, Greg Sierra and Martha Sierra. Tony is survived by his sister Josephine (Yoti) Chavarria.
Funeral services will be held July 4, but due to CDC procedures it is limited to immediate family only. We invite you to join us via live stream at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn on Facebook beginning at 10 am. Burial ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. and will also be live streamed. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.