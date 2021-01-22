Day in and day out Karen Turnidge and Amy Fulps spend their days in classrooms throughout the Gila Valley and Greenlee County, but they don’t show up every morning with graded papers and lesson plans. They arrive with fluoride, plaque scrapers and other dental tools.
The two women are dental hygienists with Tooth B.U.D.D.S. (Bringing Understanding of Dental Disease to Schools), a non-profit organization started in 2017 by another local hygienist, MiQuel McRae.
Every school year, the hygienists can be found visiting elementary schools educating students about the importance of taking care of their teeth and performing dental screenings and cleanings, giving fluoride treatments and applying sealants.
“MiQuel saw there was a real need,” Turnidge said. “Not all children get to go to the dentist because not all of their families can afford it.”
Other children don’t make it into dentists’ offices because their parents aren’t keen on dentists.
“When we can get the children trained to take care of their teeth, they can energize their parents,” Turnidge said.
“And we’ve had a lot of success, we’re seeing more children who are seeing a dentist at least once a year,” said Destini Munoz, Tooth B.U.D.D.S. office manager and dental assistant.
The ladies typically see 20 children a day for roughly 30 minutes each and they spend about a month at each school, meaning some schools get a biennial visit.
When they arrive at a school, they meet with every class and talk about what they do for a living and they answer the students’ questions, including how often they should brush their teeth, Munoz said. During that visit, all of the kids receive a water bottle, toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.
Then, the hygienists set up appointments with those students whose parents have signed a consent form, whether the families have insurance or not. The classes with the highest number of returned consent forms, even if the parents have not given consent, are treated to a pizza party at the end of the visit, she said.
Lafe Nelson School in Safford held its pizza parties on Tuesday. Of the school’s 433 students, the hygienists saw 310, Munoz said.
“We love having Tooth B.U.D.D.S on our campus each year,” said Lafe Nelson Principal D’Anna O’Mera. “We set up a little dental office in our conference room and the students are excited about visiting them. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and very professional, and I appreciate how well they take care of our students... I hope they are able to continue to come back to us year-after-year.”
Kindergarteners are usually a little frightened until they realize they’re not going to be receiving any shots and nothing scary is going to happen to them, Turnidge said. The older students are usually excited about getting out of class.
Munoz said that sadly, they see a child in urgent need of a dentist at least once a day or every other day. There are just some things they, as hygienists, can’t handle. The issues that crop up are usually the result of poor hygiene or neglect.
In one instance, Turnidge said she met a fourth grader in foster care who had never been to the dentist before.
In a perfect world, elementary students should be seeing a dentist twice a year, she said.
The hygienists keep records of their visits to share with the children’s regular dentist, Turnidge said.
When she has children in her chair, Turnidge explains to them how important it is for them to stand in front of the mirror while they brush their teeth and to be careful about how much toothpaste they use.
So many kids multitask while brushing their teeth and miss spots, she said. To illustrate that point to the children, Turnidge said they use a “disclosing solution” that turns plaque pink.
The kids at Discovery Plus Academy are next on their list, Munoz said.