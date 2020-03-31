A traffic violation led to the arrest of a man on two felony warrants last week.
According to Safford Police records, an officer stopped a car around 8 p.m. March 26 when its driver failed to completely stop at a stop sign in Pima.
The passenger in the car was "acting odd" and although he initially gave a false name, officers soon discovered he was Isaac W. Morris, who had two outstanding warrants for driving under the influence and attempted possession of dangerous drugs, according to the report.
Morris was booked into the Graham County Jail.