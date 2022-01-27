The 2017 Frye Fire burned through more than 40,000 acres on and around Mount Graham.
It burned on for a month, causing significant damage to a number of hiking trails managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Among them was a local favorite, and one of the first trails built in the Safford Ranger District, The Arcadia National Recreation Trail.
After a long wait — necessary to let the land recover from the residual impacts of the fire — the Arcadia is open again after a restoration and rerouting project was completed early this year.
Kristen Sikorsky, recreation staff officer of the Safford Ranger District, said the Arcadia is one of their most recognizable and used trails.
“The Arcadia is sort of a special facet of the Coronados because it is a national recreation trail, and all that means is that it's one of the most outstanding trails in the country,” she said. “It's pretty hard to get that classification. It's a pretty coveted trail and it's got a lot of history to it. ”
“And, the community really, really likes that trail.”
The trail is just over five miles long and is situated between the Arcadia and Shannon campgrounds.
The fire damaged the trail, but it was the later flooding that caused the most destruction.
“There was a huge, 30-foot-deep canyon carved out by the water that was running down the mountain from a flood event from the fire,” Sikorsky said. “Nobody could make it through. There was a bunch of rock debris, there were whole trees that washed down from the top of the mountain down past the Arcadia Trail, so it really was not usable.”
The 30-foot canyon created by the flood meant the upper and lower parts of the trail were no longer connected.
Sikorsky said “fixing it right away wouldn’t have been the best call,” because the land needed to recover.
“After a fire it takes quite a while for the land to sort of reach equilibrium,” she said. “The land is still shifting and moving and finding the balance again after a fire and such a significant flood event right after.”
This year was really the first time they could properly address the damage, and they wanted to do it right, she said.
As of 2019, they have had an agreement with the Fort Grant Department of Corrections Crew, inmates who work fires throughout the state. The crew typically is focused on fire, doing tasks like burn piles and fuel reduction. But they are also a trail crew.
“They are some of the best trail crew individuals that I have worked with in my entire career,” Sikorsky said. “They were able to repair that giant 30-foot divot into a passable trail again in two weeks…like brand new trail tread. Even though they’re learning a lot of new things about building trails, their work is completely impeccable.”
The crew started working on damaged trails in 2019, but the pandemic halted the work until this year. Their job was to establish the reroute, stabilize new tread with rock structures, remove hazard trees and get the trails back up to Forest Service standards.
“Arcadia was our biggest target for that crew this year,” Sikorsky said. “It's the most popular one with the community and it's heavily used so it was really important to us to come up with a good plan, have a solid strategy, do our homework and get the ball rolling.”
The crew also worked with a trails expert contracted by the Forest Service to implement their plans and supervise the work.
The Arcadia Trail is open to the public again. Sikorsky said they are finishing up small items like moving the trailhead slightly and some rock work. They are planning to have a ribbon cutting in the spring to make the trail reopening a little more official.
The Fort Grant crew is able to work on any trails on Mount Graham that were impacted by the Frye Fire. Sikorsky said that’s the majority of them.
So far, several other trails have been completed too including Grant Goudy Ridge, Webb Peak and Grant Creek.
She said the Round the Mountain Trail will also get a total overhaul, and they will do an assessment in the spring which will probably yield more trails on the to-do list.
“I'm thinking Mount Graham is going to become way more popular for hikers and mountain biking in the near future,” Sikorsky said.