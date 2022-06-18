Sometimes during our daily walks, someone will stop us to comment about our current articles or to ask questions. We have been asked about exciting places to visit, historical sites to explore, adventures to remember and places to cool off in the summer. Lately, however, one of our neighbors asked a very interesting question: “What are some of the unusual places that you have found in your explorations of Arizona?”
We thought about the question for a while and here is our answer: this list contains a few of the man-made sites we would consider to be one-of-a-kind, surprising, different, strange and/or curious. Enjoy!
El Tiradito, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on South Main Avenue in Tucson. This little grotto is reportedly the only Catholic shrine dedicated to the memory of a sinner instead of a saint. The legends about its origin vary, which increases its mystique. One hundred years ago, this shrine was moved to its current location and rests next to the El Minuto Café. Over the years, the site has evolved into a wishing shrine. Visitors leave candles, photographs, offerings of all kinds, and little pieces of paper (containing their wishes) that are put into the cracks of the crumbling walls. We have visited this site on many occasions and we share it with family and friends. On occasion, we have left folded pieces of paper in the adobe walls with the hope that our wish will be granted. The on-site information panels share the history of the shrine.
Biosphere 2 is on Route 77, south of Oracle. This 40-acre structure was originally built to be an artificial living environment to see if the closed system could sustain human life. There have been a variety of missions and different owners throughout the years. Its current mission is research, outreach, teaching, and learning about Earth. Since 2011, the University of Arizona has owned the facility. When we visited the site, we were amazed. We had never seen a complex like this! With its glass walls, spires, and domes, the structure is beautiful, stunning, and oddly unfamiliar.
It was clear that we had arrived at a site that is interesting, different, and important. We took the guided tour to view the different hemispheres: rainforest, ocean with a reef, mangrove wetlands, savannah grasslands, and a desert area. We also visited the building that contains the “lung” which provides oxygen to the complex and we learned about the current research projects being conducted on site. After the tour, we roamed around the grounds: we wanted to stay in this magnificent and oddly unfamiliar place just a little bit longer. For those who wish to spend more time at the site, food is available. This is a one-of-a-kind experience.
Domes & Castles
In a newspaper article, we read about the upcoming demolition of unusual structures within the city limits of Casa Grande. The next day, we left Green Valley and headed west on Interstate 10 to explore “The Domes“ that have been described as one of the strangest abandoned places in the state of Arizona. The story goes as follows: In 1982, an electronic company wanted to relocate from California to Casa Grande and they wanted to build environmentally friendly buildings. The strange dome-shaped buildings were constructed by pouring concrete over a steel skeleton and inflated balloons. The company never relocated and the domes remained vacant for years.
When we arrived at the site, we paused before we approached the structures. It was definitely different from any other site we have explored! The buildings looked like half-oranges, painted tan, sticking out of the ground. Many of the buildings had holes and one was totally collapsed. Some of the domes were connected and they definitely looked like large, tan caterpillars. We walked around the site and admired some of the gorgeous graffiti, as well as the innovative structures. A very interesting and otherworldly site. Our latest research indicates that the Domes are still standing and awaiting other explorers to come see!
Mollohan Castle, sitting atop a hillside in Tucson, is easy to spot. Located on West Mollohan Drive, this is a unique place to explore. The large and magnificent stone structure, resembling a European Castle, was built in the 1980s as a dedication to King Richard and Queen Frances of Bruno. It was built as a private residence; today, however, it is a majestic castle for rent. Overnight guests have the opportunity to stay in the four-story brick castle, with a white dome on top. The views from the castle are outstanding.
In March 2020, we headed up the steep and narrow road in search of the royal structure. We had no problem finding it! The large, multi-level, and impressive stone building brings you back in time. We explored the large plaza in front of the building with its benches for guests to relax and enjoy the scenery. We also located the multiple and varied sculptures on the grounds and on the castle walls. To enter the building, guests must enter through a metal gate and walk across a draw bridge to the heavy wooden door. We are not members of a Royal Family, but this is definitely a place that would make us feel like royalty.
Surprising structures
Mystery Castle, in the foothills of South Mountain Park in Phoenix, has been designated a Phoenix Point of Pride. It is described as a three-story structure, with no two rooms on the same level, mostly made of stone, with miscellaneous materials thrown in. It has 13 fireplaces and is reportedly held together by a concoction of cement, mortar, calcium, and goat milk. Boyce Gulley built the house in the 1930s for his daughter. After his death, his estranged wife and daughter moved into the house.
Today, the house is unoccupied and tours of the property are available. In January 2016, we arrived at the site to see this 18-room house that looked like a stone castle built with an odd selection of building materials: rocks of all colors, beams, tiles, metals pieces, and glass. This was a unique and interesting tour. This structure gained notoriety when it was featured on the cover of Life magazine in August 1948. This is definitely a one-of-a-kind!
Paolo Soleri, an Italian-born architect, is well known for the ceramic and bronze bells that hang on many porches and patios in the state of Arizona. Paolo spent one and one-half years under the tutelage of Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West, was a lecturer at the School of Architecture at Arizona State University, and received awards for his architectural designs. We have visited some of his sites — here are two notable architectural sites we have found unique.
Cosanti, in Paradise Valley, was Soleri’s studio, gallery, and permanent family residence until his death in 2013. This site is an experiment in urban design with its terraced landscape, earth-formed concrete structures, and many below-ground structures that provide insulation against the heat and the cold. In August 2015 we visited the site and explored the grounds. We found the architecture unique and different, yet it is charming and memorable. On the grounds, we found a tubular building that was previously used as a dormitory and also located the family residence, a swimming pool, an outdoor studio, a half-shell for outdoor performances, a huge oven, and an area where dozens of wind bells were hung on display. The gift shop was one of our favorite buildings. The structure is earth-formed and the columns used for support are huge tree limbs. Very unique building and very interesting place to visit. We bought our bronze bell at Cosanti and when it rings, we think of that memorable site.
Arcosanti, on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, is a community environment built by Soleri to test his urban design theories: a sustainable urban environment with urban agriculture and community living. It is an experimental town built over the years by architectural students. The community is in a desert setting that blends into its beautiful natural location. Yearly, about 50,000 individuals visit here; both the cafeteria and the gift shop are open to the general public. Guest rooms are available for nightly or weekly stays, and tours of the facility are available for those who wish to see the entire complex. At the time of our visit, 87 individuals were living full-time at the site. We chose to eat at the cafeteria, purchased a charming ceramic bell, and walked around the grounds that are open to the general public.
Monuments & mysteries
Four Corners, in the northeastern corner of the state, is the only place in the United States where four states touch: Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. At the site, there is a tourist destination that is maintained by the Navajo Nation. Despite its remote location, many tourists visit the Four Corners Monument that consists of a bronze marker, a plaza, and flags representing the four states and the tribal nations. Here, surrounded by magnificent views of the desert sand, we stood in four states, explored the surrounding plaza and visited the artisans’ shops.
On Interstate 10, between Tucson, Arizona and El Paso, Texas, there are hundreds of large, bright yellow signs announcing the attraction: The Thing! One day in 2015, we pulled into the parking lot, paid our $1 apiece and started off on our adventure. The expedition included walking through dusty and crowded metal buildings with a large variety of items: engraved saddles, wood carvings of all kinds, sculptures, wagons, animal heads, a mannequin of Hitler in a Rolls-Royce, to name a few.
Eventually, we ended up at the main attraction. We looked at it closely, talked about its possible origin and decided, on that fateful day, to tell no one about The Thing. We did not want to spoil the surprise. In 2018, we read a newspaper article about the new exhibit at The Thing. Guess what? We got into the car and went to see! What an incredible surprise! Our 6-year-olds were pleased by the new exhibit. There were dinosaurs of all sizes and colors, blended in with aliens of all sizes and colors. The new exhibit contains a historical timeline, blended with science fiction and conspiracy theories. They even included the Rolls Royce with a mannequin of Winston Churchill (instead of Hitler); his driver was a blue alien. It was different, fun, and definitely entertaining. In the end, we arrived at The Thing. This time, we did know what it was supposed to be: a mummified mother and child. Is it possible? Maybe.
We love discovering Arizona with its natural beauty, designs and colors. We enjoy the variety of opportunities that this state offers. We are amazed by the beauty, impressed with the historical sites, love to watch the antics of the local critters and enjoy the various unusual, curious, and surprising things that others have built for our enjoyment. We hope that others will also enjoy them!