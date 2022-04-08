We were born, raised and lived the large majority of our lives in northern New England — a part of the country known for its beautiful mountain ranges, pine forests, quaint ocean towns, miles of beaches, historic villages, Plymouth Rock, ski slopes, spectacular fall foliage, lakes, rivers, wetlands, maple syrup, clam chowder (pronounced chowdah) and lobsters.
Northern New England, however, has never been known as a major mining region. Some abandoned lead, graphite and mica mines, active in the 1800s and early 1900s, are occasionally found throughout the area, small pieces of gold or silver have been found in riverbeds, and some rock hounds have found pieces of amethyst, garnet, pyrite and quartz. We were aware of some mining activity that occurred within driving distance of our homes. As kids, we dove off the high stone walls and swam in the abandoned granite quarries; we visited the mica mine in Grafton, NH and the garnet mine in Wilmot, N.H.
During our 21-month cross-country journey, we traveled through some major mining areas. We watched the activity at a coal mine in West Virginia, we were amazed at the Borax Pit mine in California, we visited a lead mine in California, and we spent a majority of the day at the Craters of Diamond State Park in Arkansas looking at the specimens that have been found at that site and watching people digging in the mud field in hopes of finding a huge, beautiful and priceless diamond. When we were traveling through Arizona in 2009, we stayed overnight in Globe and we were impressed by the size of the mining operation in the area.
In 2010, we became permanent residents of Arizona and began our research about the mining activity in our adopted state. This is some of the information we found.
Mining has occurred in this region for many years. Archeological research indicates that early native tribes mined both copper and turquoise for jewelry and trade. The Spaniards, arriving in the late 1500s, actively mined silver in the southern part of the state and, in the 1800s, miners flocked to this area in pursuit of gold, silver, copper and other precious metals. Today, mining continues to be a big industry. According to the State Mining Office, in 2007, there were 400 active mines.
Grand Canyon state mining
Arizona, nicknamed “The Copper State,” is known for its several huge copper mining operations, but this state also unearths other treasures: gold, silver, azurite, malachite, lead, zinc, manganese, tungsten, mercury, limestone, pumice, diatomite, peridot, potash, perlite, quartz, talc, marble, granite, basalt, cinders, agate, jade, calcite, uranium, mica, gypsum, turquoise, tourmaline, salt, wulfenite and several others. Uranium mining was a big endeavor in the 1930s and ‘40s.
Today, there is reportedly one active uranium mine operating in northern Arizona. In the book “Yellow Dirt,” by Judy Pasternak, she describes the extent of the uranium mining and its aftermath in this state. For those interested in uranium mines, there are remains of the Hogan Uranium Mine on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, near the Powell Monument.
At this point in our research, we wondered: “If there are four hundred active mines in this state, how many abandoned mines are there in the area?” We could not believe the estimate! According to the State Mining Inspector’s office, there are about 100,000 abandoned mines in Arizona. Some are in areas administered by the Bureau of Land Management and some are on private property. Over the last 11 years, we have seen several abandoned mines, both horizontal and vertical shafts. Some of the them have been fenced off with warning signs and some were left as they were years ago.
Having finished our preliminary research, we purchased the book “Roadside Geology of Arizona,” by Halka Chronic, to assist us in our future explorations. We have visited several active and former mining towns including Morenci, Globe, Bisbee, Miami, Superior, Ajo, Crown King, Safford, Tombstone, San Carlos, Flagstaff, Jerome, Klondyke, Ruby, Helvetia, Millville, Greaterville, Cerro Colorado, Pearce, Courtland, Alto, Salero, Gleeson, Haynes, Hilltop, Sunset, Goldroad, Hackberry, Bouse, Goldfield, Brenda, La Paz and many more. At some of the abandoned towns we have found substantial remains, but to our surprise, we have always located some proof of prior habitation. During our visit to Stanton, we had the occasion (and honor) to watch a young man sluicing for gold in a small stream that runs through town.
Over time, we could easily spot mining remains on the sides of hills and there were many times that the thought occurred: “Let’s go mining today.” We would grab our mining “helmets,” the geology hammer, a spade, a bucket, our Roadside Geology of Arizona book, a cooler full of water, our Arizona map, and off we went into the wilderness in search of riches. We have not amassed a fortune in 11 years, but we have accumulated some beautiful and “priceless” (to us) stones.
We found some beautiful pieces of Jasper alongside the road near Tuba City, excavated some exceptional specimens of Selenite crystals in St. David, picked up some Mexican Fire Agates in Arivaca, found a piece of Hematite in a tailings pile in Cerro Colorado, came home from Castle Dome with a heavy chunk of lead, scavenged for Apache Tears and Perlite in Superior, found some small pieces of Chrysocolla in Green Valley and came home from Arivaca with an Opal. Our most precious find occurred in Pearce — we were leaning on the wooden gate watching the huge mining equipment and, all of a sudden, the sun shone on a small rock and it gleamed. We picked up the rock (outside the gate) and discovered flakes of gold. The treasure currently resides in Green Valley.
Touring underground & above
Running around the state looking for mining towns, exploring abandoned towns and searching for priceless treasures in the Arizona wilderness was becoming routine, so we came up with a new idea: Let’s take tours of some of the mines! It sounded like a very good idea until we realized that both of us have minor cases of claustrophobia. Oh well, let’s try it.
Our first adventure was the Underground Queen Mine Tour in Bisbee (which we survived), so we tried the Good Enough Mine Tour in Tombstone (very interesting and a little unnerving). Our tour of the ASARCO mine in Sahuarita was in an above-ground vehicle and provided us with the opportunity to see an active open pit mine and view the processing procedures. Our last experience in a mine was at Morenci when we had the opportunity to drive through the mining district and view some of the structures, mining equipment and several open pits — a privilege spending some time driving through the largest copper mining operation in North America and one of the largest mining operations in the world.
We have been asked, on occasion, what was the most interesting fact that we discovered during our mine explorations. We clearly remember the day when we encountered some very surprising information. In September 2014, we visited the Clifton Historical Museum and during our conversation with the pleasant and informative docent, we learned that the neighboring town of Morenci is a company-owned town. He followed up by informing us that the town had been moved to its current location to provide for expansion of the mine. We believed that this was an entirely new concept for us and it lead to an interesting discussion when we left the museum.
When we returned home, we did research and found that there have been six company-owned towns in the state of Arizona: Ajo, Clarkdale, Kearney, San Manuel, Bagdad and Morenci. Today, there are two remaining: Bagdad and Morenci.
Upon further research, we also learned that, over time, there have been approximately 2,000 industry-based communities in several states within the boundaries of the United States. Today, only a small number of company-owned towns still exist and some have remained accessible for visitors: Coltsville, CT, firearms manufacturing town that is currently administered by National Park Service; Kennecott, Alaska, copper mining town also administered by the Park Service, and Lowell, Massachusetts, a textile town that was the first planned company town in the United States. When we lived on the East Coast, we had visited the National Historic Site in Lowell, had taken the tour and learned about the industry-based town. We were aware of the concept of company-owned towns, but we were unaware that some still existed in the 21st century.
In a company town
In September 2019, we packed up and headed to Bagdad, AZ, a census-designated community 60 miles northwest of Wickenburg. This copper mining community, with a population of fewer than 2,000 residents, is one of only two remaining company-owned towns in Arizona. Freeport-McMoRan owns all of the housing and commercial buildings in Bagdad.
We were surprised when we arrived in this well-planned, quaint, beautiful and self-contained community. We saw a variety of churches, grocery store, shopping center, credit union, health clinic (with a drugstore), high school, elementary school, parks, playgrounds, golf courses, baseball field, and a diner. The residential areas were subdivided into neighborhoods with houses of differing styles and sizes. We ate lunch at “The Diner” and had the opportunity to ask our waitress many questions about the town. Driving through town, huge piles of mine tailings were visible, but we were not able to get close enough to see the entrance to the mine.
There are those of us (including us on some days) that would rather have others dig up the precious metals while we leisurely enjoy our retirement days. Well — that is a possibility in Arizona. When we think of mining, we think of big equipment, noise and tailing piles. In the northern part of the state, there is a silent army that mines some tiny, beautiful, brilliantly colored garnets. The ants excavate the gems in the process of digging their burrows and bring them to the surface. After a rain, they can be harvested on the shanks of the anthills. It is said that, in the sunshine, the bright red “anthills” are easily located. We have looked and looked, but we have never found any. Do not fret, with some research, you can purchase some!
For those interested in participating in their own mining adventures, we have seen three mines “For Sale” in Black Canyon City, Apache Junction and Cleator. The Cleator mine has recently been purchased, but stay alert when traveling around the state. Never know when another “mining” bargain will come along.