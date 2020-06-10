My late mother-in-law, Milly Sterr, experienced two events a hundred years ago that bear directly on things happening today. A few years before she passed, this remarkable woman described them in a memoir and I share them in the hope that they’ll help you understand what’s happening today. All you need to know about her is that she grew up in Loyal, a small rural community in Wisconsin.
“1920 was…the year of the [second wave of the] great [Spanish] flu epidemic. The lady in the house in back of us died and so did her new baby. Mother and Vance [Milly’s new baby brother] didn’t get it, but all the rest of us did. Grandma, Daddy, and I were all very sick. They closed the schools so Aunt Nettie [a high school teacher] was home to take care of all the ‘flu’ patients. She really must have been busy! By the time she got sick Grandma and I were up and around….”
Clearly, social distancing was unknown, and people were unprepared to deal with their sick relatives. The germ theory of disease was only coming into general acceptance at that time, and prevention was hindered because there were no test for viruses, and methods for minimizing the impact of the disease were rudimentary (e.g., Spanish flu patients were treated in wards), and flu-specific treatment was only a dream since the first vaccine for a viral disease didn’t appear until 1953.
Things have changed in the last 100 years. Viruses are well described, they’re actively hunted instead of waiting for them to announce themselves through illness, there are medical interventions to relieve suffering and help patients recover, and vaccines can be created for many newly discovered pathogens.
Pictures from back then show wards packed cheek-by-jowl with patients, and no medical equipment like EKG machines and ventilators. In contrast, each seriously ill patient now has a single bed intensive care room packed with medical equipment and supplies should the patient’s condition deteriorate. And critically, people then were not encouraged to isolate and so limit the disease’s spread.
What hasn’t changed is that we still rely on treatments to palliate the disease when vaccines are unavailable.
What’s more, the best protection against the virus’ spread is isolation.
What’s the bottom line? What we sorely need is a better plan for how to deal with the social and economic problem created while science comes up with ways to prevent and treat the disease.
Returning to Milly’s journal, “Another incident of 1920 which has had a lasting effect on my life happened one day in August. Daddy came home from town, picked up my Mother and whirled her off her feet, shouting, ‘We did it, Lou! We did it!’
‘What did we do, Daddy? What did we do?” I demanded.
‘We passed the 19th Amendment!”
‘What does that mean, Daddy?
He took me on his lap and explained, ‘That means, Honey, that women can vote just like men. When you grow up, I want you to remember that voting is very important. To this day as I carefully consider the issues, I remember Daddy’s words, and I know he would approve of my interest in the current women’s movement.”
The 19th Amendment’s centennial now, amidst the corona-19 pandemic, asks us whether the right of women—and men—to vote is threatened. How is it threatened? And what should these threats be handled?
First, and while what President Johnson used to call “pressing the flesh” through shaking individual voters’ hands is important, doing so and scheduling events for large numbers of people should be avoided. This means that presidential campaigns should be largely virtual with Messers Trump and Biden standing six feet apart while debating and taking questions texted, called in, or emailed.
And you also don’t need a live audience for a political speech.
Second, President Trump’s suggestion that only in-person voting be allowed is simply inappropriate. Why does he suggest this? Because he says mail in voting risks voter fraud because such ballots can be stolen from mailboxes. Despite the fact that this sort of thing happens infrequently, since the issue is potentially important, it needs to be checked out.
I suspect Trump’s real motivation is that, in my recollection, Republicans do a better job of getting voters to the polls than Democrats.
Via-á-vis what Milly Sterr learned from her dad, universal suffrage says nothing about how votes are to be cast; it only guarantees that all citizens can vote. And so mail-in and in-person voting should be the voter’s choice.
What would Milly think about the problems we’re facing today? I’m guessing she’d be saddened at the pandemic’s appearance, delighted to know that medical care is so much better, and perplexed as to why anything would ever be done to constrain the ability of women and men to vote.
Hank Slotnick is a Pima resident.