Three people were flown to a Tucson hospital Friday afternoon after a head-on collision on U.S. 191 between Safford and Clifton in the same area as a double fatal crash that took place Tuesday.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said a New Mexico resident in his 30s swerved into the southbound lanes of U.S. 191 near Milepost 131 around 2 p.m. Friday and struck a vehicle carrying two elderly Clifton residents.
All three were flown to a Tucson hospital, but have since been released, Graves said.
The New Mexico resident will be cited for failure to control his vehicle, having no driver’s license and no vehicle registration, Graves said.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Britton Shuck, 28, of Morenci was traveling south in his Chevrolet HHR when he crossed the centerline shortly after 5 p.m. and hit Jaimee Rodriquez, a 20-year-old Duncan resident who was driving a Chevrolet Cruz northbound, said Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kameron Lee.
Both Shuck and Rodriguez were killed.
It’s unclear why Shuck and the driver in the Friday incident crossed the centerline.