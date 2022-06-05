There are hungry people in Greenlee County, but you can help feed them without spending a penny. All that’s needed is a willingness to serve.
The Duncan and Clifton Morenci food banks, ministries of First Southern Baptist Church in Duncan, need volunteers to help on distribution days. The jobs are plentiful and fun, said Amber Sumner of Duncan, who directs both locations.
“You get to see people. It’s a fun, relaxed environment and (there’s) knowing you’re helping people and making a difference,” Sumner said.
The food banks are partner agencies with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the organization that provides the food. Each location gets two deliveries a month. Those days need to be staffed, and this is where volunteers come in. Trucks have to be unloaded, bulk food has to be broken down into usable amounts, food boxes have to be prepared, and food has to be distributed. Afterward, there’s clean-up.
Shifts begin an hour or so before distribution times and goes until the food is distributed and everything is cleaned up, about four hours, according to volunteer Richard Lunt. They work hard but the labor the volunteers put in does not go unrecognized.
“When we’re there we’re all working,” he said. “We’re joking and we’re getting things done. I’ve never been there that I didn’t feel appreciated, and all the (other) volunteers felt the same way.”
There is plenty of work to go around—the food bank gives out around 175 units each time—so Sumner is looking for volunteers of almost any age, basically high schoolers and older. She said she can also sign off on forms that document volunteer hours, and even if you cannot lift a lot of weight or barely any weight, Sumner still has a job for you.
“We have lighter things if (volunteers) prefer to hand out the bread rather than a case of tomatoes,” she said.
Lunt, chair of the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors, finds time to help out, even while working. He does it for a number of reasons, but it all boils down to one thing.
“I want to help people,” he said.
Sumner knows it’s hard work but the need is great, she said.
“We really just need people to come, especially as summer comes; some people just cannot handle the heat,” Sumner said. “We do have shade canopies, but people that can get out there for a couple of hours, and just help us out, who would be pleasant and cheerful, we just want to welcome our clients and serve them efficiently.”