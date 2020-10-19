Out of the thousands of public schools in Arizona, the Arizona Educational Foundation selected 44 for their highly coveted A+ designation. Two of Morenci schools earned that distinction this year.
Fairbanks Middle School earned it for the first time and Morenci High School was able to renew its award, said Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall.
According to the association, the schools who earn the distinction:
Model quality and equity
Demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence
Respond successfully to the changing environment of education
Cultivate learning-centered, safe school environments
Encourage innovative instruction by supporting teachers
Actively address students’ social, emotional, physical, and intellectual needs
Demonstrate superior ability to go above and beyond the norm in providing services to children, families, and the local community
The AEF began the program in 1983 and describes it as a “powerful energizer for increasing public confidence.”
A+ schools keep the designation for 3.5 years and are provided banners to hang up.
Only schools whose principals have been in place for at least three years and schools that have at least a “B” label from the state are able to apply for the honor, Woodall said.
He couldn’t be more proud, he said.
“I think for any school district the Arizona Educational Foundation A+ designation is kind of the pinnacle that you seek to achieve because it’s not just an academic award. They look at the community and culture of the school,” Woodall said.
The application is almost 50 pages and each school must host a two-day visit during which association representatives interview parents, students, teachers and community members to confirm the school offers a great school environment, he said.
“It’s one thing to write down on paper, ‘We’re engaged in the community,’ but they go out in the community and ask about it,” Woodall said. “You’ve got to have the hard data to support it when team comes in.”
When he was the superintendent in Benson, Woodall said he and his staff “fell flat on their face” the first couple of times they applied.
“It takes a big effort from your staff so kudos go to the staff at those schools, because filling out application and preparing for the visit is a lot of work,” he said.
Metcalf Elementary, which is an A school, opted not to apply for the A+ designation because staff had other priorities to work on last year, Woodall said.