Kelly Udall has been appointed interim town manager in Duncan and started in the position March 2.

The Town Council approved his contract March 1, and it is open-ended, according to Council member Deborah Mendelsohn.

She expects Udall to remain in the position three to four months as they continue to look for a permanent town manager.

Details of the contract weren’t immediately available.

A committee reviewed town manager applications this week but the position is not closed and they continue to accept resumes.

Udall worked as town manager in Sahuarita from 2013 until July 2021, when he announced he was retiring. He walked away with $97,000 — six months’ salary — and six months of health benefits.

Udall later was a candidate for city manager in Nogales.

Before Sahuarita, he served as town manager in Pinetop/Lakeside from 2004-13.

Mendelsohn said the town continues to be focused on finances, “and what that means for our town’s future,” including securing loans for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

