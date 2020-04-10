Safford native Justin Gaethje's shot at getting the interim lightweight title is no longer. The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled the Ultimate Fighting Championship 249 pay per view event set for Saturday, April 18.
Gaethje, 31, the No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight, had been scheduled to face Tony Ferguson.
"We are very sad we can't watch the fight with the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin doesn't want us to travel anyways and just wants us to stay home and be safe," Gathje's mom, Carolina Espinoza Gaethje of Safford, said Thursday.
Gaethje's mom has long been one of his biggest fans.
When he told her he wanted to fight for a living, however, she admits to being a little worried.
"My reaction was that of a nervous mom, but knew I would support him no matter what he did," she said. "I always told my kids to follow their dreams and being a successful athlete was always in his dreams. I always felt, to put it in perspective, there are many parents who send their children off to the service or as a first responder and those are also very dangerous careers. I just pray a lot."
When she heard her son, who now lives in Colorado, was going to be fighting for the championship, she said she was excited, but also nervous.
"I don’t see him as a superstar. I still see him as my little boy that was so rough and rowdy when he was little that he used to cause me to go crazy," she said. "I see him as a kind human being that has a big heart and always tries to see the good in people."