Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee County, the Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station Council for the Arts will soon have great number of ways to keep children safe from COVID-19.
The Art Depot has already purchased two air purifiers, a hand sanitizing station and face shields for students, but a new antimicrobial flooring will be installed soon, too.
The non-profit has partnered with Coronado Performing Arts and began providing music, drama, and craft classes Monday. They’re offering a music and creative movement class for preschoolers, choir and and community theater classes, arts and crafts, plus beginning string instrument and guitar classes. Students can also take part in private piano, string and flute classes.
For those who are interested, online art and music classes are also an option for students.
Erin Spears will be instructing the music students this year and hopes the classes will begin a trend in building a music and theater community in the area.
“We would like to build this up to regular theater productions and chamber music productions,” said Spears. “We just want to provide a platform for the community to express themselves.”