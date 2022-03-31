River

Smoke rises from the site of a blaze Monday at the Gila River. 

 Deborah Mendelsohn

A wind-driven wildfire that started Monday along the Gila River is considered contained after burning about 100 acres.

Parts of the blaze are still smoldering but crews have built strong containment lines around its perimeter, Duncan Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said Thursday.

It was first reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday along the Gila River near the bridge in Duncan. It quickly spread to both banks after the wind kicked up.

Boyd said crews pushed brush away from the bridge, “but then the wind picked up and pushed the fire across,” leading to several hot spots.

By 6:30 p.m. Monday, it was about 80 percent contained, Boyd said. No evacuation notices were issued.

A city loader was brought in Tuesday to shore up one side of the perimeter after a flare-up, he said.

The origin of the fire is still unknown. Crews from Duncan, Clifton, Virden, N.M., and Hidalgo County, N.M., helped fight the blaze.

It’s so far the area’s biggest wildfire of the year.

”The wind was right and all of the weather patterns were right for it to spark and run fast,” Boyd said.



