On Sunday, Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced their decision to close all Arizona schools through March 27 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. At that time they will evaluate whether an extension is warranted.
Below is a list of how local school districts’ responses thus far. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Safford Unified School District
School, athletics (practice and competition), clubs, before and after-school programming and other in-person, school-related activities are cancelled until further notice. School offices will be closed during this mandated closure.
Over the coming week, we will communicate our plan to support families in the following ways:
Providing weekday meals to students on the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs starting March 23. This will be a “grab and go” type service. More direction will follow how this will work.
Providing updates with information and resources via email, text messages, and the website (www.saffordusd.com).
Bowie Unified School District
Bowie School Superintendent Wendy Conger released her plan Sunday evening.
She said Bowie Schools will provide boxed meals for students to pick up, starting Monday. Students can come by between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive a meal, free of charge.
Irma Vasquez, will prepare nutritious meals for the children at no cost and Conger said she will deliver food boxes to anyone in Bowie.
She is working with Our Heart for Children, a nonprofit sponsored by Anne Eickenbrock, and the Willcox Food Bank, to provide food or anything else students need (including personal hygiene items) .
All they need to do is contact Conger at 520-253-0813.
Fort Thomas Unified School District
The district will be providing weekday meals to students on the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs starting March 23. This will be a “grab and go-type service.” More direction will follow how this will work. The district will provide updates via Facebook, text and the website, www.ftusd.org
Morenci Unified School District
Wildcat Family: We have been notified by Gov. Ducey & Superintendent Hoffman that they are closing all Arizona schools through March 27. This is a precautionary move due to COVID-19. We will be posting further updates as we receive them. We wish for continued health and well-being for our students, staff, and community!
Willcox Unified School District
For those depending on school lunch programs, breakfast and lunch will be provided starting Monday, March 16 on a to-go basis. Students wanting to participate can pick up their meals at the back of the cafeteria through the gate on Bisbee Ave. Breakfast will start at 7:15 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. We are working on a delivery plan for those students living out of town that should start Tuesday.
Duncan Unified School District
Starting March 23, Duncan Unified School District will provide students with breakfast and lunch. Both meals will be distributed at the same time, and can be picked up from several locations or delivered. More details will follow.
Duncan teachers have also made plans to stay in contact with students online, using a variety of methods.
Duncan Unified School District Superintendent Eldon Merrell said the district did not have funding for child care at this time, but that possible approaches were being explored.
Pima Unified School District
Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said he hopes the district’s summer food program will be in place to help the many children who qualify for free and reduced lunch during the week of March 23-March 27. The district could possibly extend that program, if needed, he said.
•No word yet as far as Thatcher Unified School District.