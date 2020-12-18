Two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a head-on collision on U.S. 191 between Safford and Clifton in the same area as a double fatal crash earlier this week. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves, "preliminary information shows one vehicle may have swerved across the center line striking the other vehicle" in the southbound lane.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital shortly after the 2 p.m. crash and another patient was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital.
On Tuesday, Britton Shuck, 28, of Morenci was traveling south in his Chevrolet HHR when he crossed the centerline shortly after 5 p.m. and hit Jaimee Rodriquez, a 20-year-old Duncan resident who was driving a Chevrolet Cruz northbound, said Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kameron Lee.
Both Shuck and Rodriguez were killed.
It is unknown why Shuck crossed the centerline, Lee said.