Reed Richins, creator of Gila Valley Idol, called the 2022 competition “the year of the youngsters,” but a singer with six decades of experience walked away with the $2,000 winner’s check Thursday.
Frank Adams, 69, took the 16th annual competition with his performance of “Can You Stop the Rain,” by Peabo Bryson.
Judges Adam Crohn, Olivia Jeffs and Jessica Kartchner — all past Idol winners — said Adams immersed himself in the song and the moment. Adams said he had good reason.
“It’s for my daughter because she had a very bad breakup and this song kind of fit what she was going through,” he said. “It was definitely coming from the heart. The feeling of what she went through, and my spirit it just came out of me.”
Preliminaries began in January, and the top 20 finishers returned for the finals at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford.
Adams, whose roots are in gospel music, began singing in venues across the country at 10, sharing the stage with big names including blues legend BB King. He has made several recordings and television appearances, even doing a commercial with actor Bernie Mac.
After living in Chicago, Dallas and Florida, Adams’ daughter convinced him and his wife to move to the Gila Valley. He’s now retired and living in Graham County.
Richins, owner of Double R Communications, which sponsors Gila Valley Idol, said this year’s competition including several teenagers.
“We have a lot of young singers in the finals and they’re all talented,” he said. “It’s awesome we’ve built something these kids have looked forward to their whole lives.”
This year’s Gila Valley Idol final was the first in two years without limited seating. Richins said he was grateful to get back to the familiar pre-pandemic format without distance seating.
“Next year we doing it again, meeting new and young talent,” he said.