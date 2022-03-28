River

Smoke rises from the site of a blaze Monday at the Gila River. 

 Deborah Mendelsohn

A fire that broke out along the Gila River near the bridge in Duncan on Monday spread to both banks after the wind kicked up.

Duncan Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said the fire started about 2:30 p.m. and had burned an estimated 10 acres. By 6:30 p.m., it was about 80 percent contained, he said.

The origin of the fire was unknown; crews from Duncan, Clifton, Virden, N.M., and Hidalgo County, N.M., helped fight the blaze.

Boyd said crews pushed brush away from the bridge, “but then the wind picked up and pushed the fire across,” leading to several hot spots.

